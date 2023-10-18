Jimbo Fisher buyout: Could Texas A&M consider ponying up massive amount?
Texas A&M is trying to fight its way to a bowl game. Will Jimbo Fisher be fired if the Aggies come up short for the second year in a row?
As Bruce Feldman makes his yearly report about college football coaches on the hot seat, it seems like Jimbo Fisher's seat is extremely warm. Feldman has been told by people inside the Aggies that they "will find the money to get rid of him if he can't get this thing going". The Aggies have struggled this season not beating anyone notable in the SEC.
Texas A&M might be able to make a bowl game this season if they are able to take care of business against ACU and beat one more SEC opponent. With the way that the SEC season has gone so far, their games against South Carolina or Mississippi State are the most winnable games. The matchups against LSU and Mississippi will be matchups that the Aggies are favored to lose.
With all of this in mind, Texas A&M is looking at a season where, at best, they ended up with seven wins before a lower-tier bowl game appearance. Fisher may be heading towards the exit if that's how this all works out.
What can Jimbo Fisher do to save his job?
At this point in the game, there isn't much that the coach can do to keep his job. The offense has improved from last season but isn't a world-beater by any means. The starting quarterback for the Aggies has been out since midway through the Auburn game. Overall, the offense has been better since last season but hasn't shown itself to be worthy of the hefty price of Fisher's annual coaching salary.
The only realistic way for Fisher to save his job would be to get sneaky wins against LSU or Ole Miss (both would be ideal), take care of business against Abilene Christian, and beat both of their other two middle-tier SEC opponents (South Carolina and Mississippi State). This is a tall order but might not be impossible.
LSU and Ole Miss have obvious and glaring holes in their defense which might allow a bad-ish offense like Texas A&M to take advantage. South Carolina has a horrible offensive line and Mississippi State might end the season not being bowl-eligible. Still, it will require a perfect defense performance from the Aggies if they want to win out the rest of the way.