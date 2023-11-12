Jimbo Fisher’s $76 million buyout is even worse than you think
Texas A&M has to pay Jimbo Fisher $76 million... and there's no way out.
Texas A&M signed Jimbo Fisher to a 10-year, $95 million contract in 2021. He joined the program in 2017, after eight successful seasons at Florida State. With a career win percentage of 72.7, it's hard to deny the scope of Fisher's accomplishments at two Power Five programs.
But, 2023 has been a difficult campaign for Fisher and the Aggies. Yesterday's 51-10 victory of Mississippi State moved A&M to 6-4 on the season. Bowl eligible, sure, but far removed from the level of contention fans — and evidently, the school board — envisioned when Fisher joined the program.
It is so dire, in fact, that A&M has fired Fisher and will essentially foot the bill on his way out the door. Fisher's buyout is worth $76 million, which ranks as the second-highest in college football behind (the extremely job secure) Kirby Smart of UGA.
The Aggies paying so much for Fisher to leave is a stunning development on its own. What compounds that fact, however, is the knowledge that A&M will owe Fisher every cent even if he signs with a new program.
Darrell Rovell of The Action Network has the exact contract language.
"Coach will not have a duty to mitigate University's damages if this Agreement is terminated by University without Cause. Furthermore, University will not be entitled to any offset whatsoever in the event that Coach secures any subsequent employment."
So, in layman's terms, Fisher will receive $76 million from A&M between now and the end of his terminted contract. If he signs with a new team, the Aggies still have to pay him the full amount, while Fisher can also accrue active income with his next program.
Texas A&M looks foolish with latest detail about Jimbo Fisher's terminated contract
Clearly, Fisher exercised a great amount of leverage over A&M to get such terms placed in his contract. The Aggies probably didn't anticipate firing Fisher without cause given his reputation and, frankly, the size of his contract. Fisher operated with a lot of leeway at A&M, but at some point, a Texas-based powerhouse in the SEC has to deliver concrete results. Fisher and the Aggies never could reach the mountaintop.
The COVID-shortened 2020 season was A&M's only season with fewer than four losses under Fisher. He won the Orange Bowl that year, with the Aggies finishing No. 4 in the final AP poll at 9-1. Other than a No. 16 finish in 2018, his first season with the program, that was the only instance A&M finished a season inside the top 25.
Last season was the Aggies' worst to date — a ghastly 5-7 campaign during which the heat beneath Fisher's seat began to rise. By this weekend, his seat was practically smoldering. The university obviously incurs some less-than-ideal financial optics by eating $76 million, but it was time to move on to a new head coach. A&M clearly aspires beyond the middle of the road in the SEC.
The question is, will another program talk itself into Fisher given the Aggies' perrenial disappointments? The answer is probably yes. Reputation goes a long way in college football and Fisher has built up a lot of cachet between the Noles and the Aggies.
His bank account is sure to be thrilled no matter what.