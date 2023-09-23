Jimbo Fisher records missed tackle inexplicably being on field after Auburn fumble recovery
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher ended up on the field during a fumble recovery return by Auburn.
By Scott Rogust
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher hasn't gotten off to the start of his tenure at Texas A&M that fans would have liked. Last year, they failed to make a bowl game despite having the top recruiting class. In Week 2 this season, the Aggies lost their first game in rather convincing fashion against the Miami Hurricanes. With that, Texas A&M had little room for error for the rest of the season.
Fisher's coaching has come into question. But what about his tackling skills?
The Aggies hosted the undefeated Auburn Tigers on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, running back Rueben Owens fumbled on a carry, which was recovered by linebacker Eugene Asante and returned 67 yards for the touchdown. During the play, Fisher ended up on the field, and Asante ran right past him.
Jimbo Fisher ends up on field during fumble return touchdown in Week 4 vs. Auburn
Somewhere, Aggies fans must have yelled, "Get your hand up, Jimbo!" We kid. Of course, Fisher is not allowed to make contact with any player on the field. So with nowhere to go, Fisher decided to just stand still and allow Asante an unimpeded lane to reach the end zone.
While that was a big play for Auburn, it didn't give them enough momentum to tie things up. Instead, Texas A&M responded two offensive drives later with a four-yard touchdown run by Le'Veon Moss to extend their lead to 27-10. That score would hold, with Texas A&M improving to 3-1, while Auburn suffered their first loss of the year.
Max Johnson entered the game in relief of Conner Weigman after he suffered an apparent leg injury. Johnson completed 7-of-11 pass attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Moss, meanwhile, ran for 97 yards on 15 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
The Aggies will look to continue their winning streak next week when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.