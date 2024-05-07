Jimmy Butler’s agent claps back at Pat Riley
By Lior Lampert
Miami Heat president Pat Riley made several headline-worthy comments during his annual end-of-season press conference at the Kaseya Center on Monday. But perhaps none were more notable than the message he delivered to his star player, Jimmy Butler, telling him to "keep your [his] mouth shut" for smack-talking the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics from the sidelines after being eliminated from the playoffs.
Riley is understandably not thrilled with Butler, who has played in no more than 64 regular season games during his five-year tenure with the Heat, calling out teams still in the mix after the latter appeared in 60 contests this season. Butler continued a recurring theme of availability issues in addition to missing their entire first-round series versus the Celtics, one which Boston demolished them in five games.
However, Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, appears to have not taken too kindly to Riley blatantly bashing his client in front of reporters based on a recent phone conversation with Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel in light of the media session on Monday.
“This past season, we had a conversation at the start of the year, just with some of the changes, rule changes in the NBA, the priority that was in place to be able to participate in every game he [Butler] was physically able to participate for," Lee said, acknowledging that Butler, his representation, and Riley discussed the matter at hand before the 2023-24 NBA season. "I can tell you that he lived up to that commitment."
Lee also emphasized that Butler made an all-out effort to suit up for as many games as possible this year:
"Jimmy missed 22 games this past year, a mix of personal reasons and injury... If there was a game that was on the schedule that Jimmy [Butler] was healthy enough to participate in, he did that. He played in a number of back-to-backs and it was the utmost priority to him to do everything he can to be available."
The timing of this back-and-forth is eye-opening, with Butler entering his age-35 campaign and the final guaranteed year of his current deal, becoming extension-eligible on July 7. However, the All-Star wing has put Miami in a difficult offseason position thanks to his contract demands.
Moreover, recent reporting from Brian Windhorst of ESPN has sparked rumors that the Philadelphia 76ers are open to reuniting him with former teammate Joel Embiid should Miami entertain trading their franchise player.