NBA rumors: 76ers open to reuniting Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly have interest in reuniting Joel Embiid with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler this offseason should the opportunity arise.
By Lior Lampert
Following a crushing playoff elimination in their first-round matchup versus the New York Knicks in what will go down as one of the most closely-contested series in NBA history, media outlets are already shifting gears to how the Philadelphia 76ers will approach this offseason.
During Friday's segment of Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst listed potential options and trade targets the 76ers could explore on the market this summer and floated the idea of Philly reuniting with a familiar face -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Windhorst cites Los Angeles Clippers All-Star wing Paul George as "the player at the top of their list" due to his pending free agency status before mentioning Butler as another avenue the team can pursue via trade.
Butler's reported contract demands put the Heat in a difficult offseason position because of their current payroll situation as a luxury tax team, opening the door for a team like Philadelphia to potentially slide into the picture.
With an abundance of projected salary cap space and draft capital, the Sixers are a team to monitor this offseason as they pursue a third star to pair with 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid and reigning Most Improved Player of the Year/All-Star floor general Tyrese Maxey. Butler would profile as an ideal complementary fit as an elite defender, capable offensive playmaker, and proven playoff performer (earning the nickname "Playoff Jimmy").
Of course, we cannot forget that Butler previously spent the 2018-19 campaign in Philadelphia after being an early-season trade acquisition in a blockbuster deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the 76ers deciding to sign Tobias Harris to a five-year, $180 million contract instead of extending him, it's been all love between him and Embiid since his departure. The two have even gone on the record to admit they wish they were still teammates.
Could Butler reuniting with Embiid in the City of Brotherly Love be on the horizon? It all depends on what direction the Heat wishes to take this summer.