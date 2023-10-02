Jimmy Butler trolls media day with another photo day look
Another media day, another opportunity for Jimmy Butler to make a statement.
By Kdelaney
Congratulations everybody. We survived the NBA offseason. Today marks media day, or the official beginning of the 2023-24 NBA season. It's a chance to meet the new additions to the team, as well as some familiar faces from the past. In Jimmy Butler's case, we see a familiar face with a less familiar haircut.
Via Wes Goldberg's Twitter:
"Yeah, yeah, yeah, laugh it up." Butler said as he sat down in front of dozens of giggling reporters. An eyebrow piercing, nose piercing, and straightened hair completed Butler's look. The Miami Heat forward showed up to media day looking like the lead singer of a band you reluctantly went to see once out of politeness.
Another media day, another opportunity to redefine NBA fashion trends for Jimmy. Last season, Butler also made a big splash when he debuted his semi-bleached dreadlocks.
Butler averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game for the Heat last season. Miami's historic NBA Finals run ended in disappointment after they lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games. On top of that, Miami also missed out on the Damian Lillard sweepstakes. As you can see, Jimmy Butler is taking this pretty hard. The thing is, IT'S NOT A PHASE. It's just effective marketing. Last season's media day stunt led to Miami's NBA Finals appearance. Could the same happen again this year?