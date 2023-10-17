Jimmy Garoppolo 'dodged a bullet' per scary Raiders injury update
Thankfully, Jimmy Garoppolo appears to have avoided a serious internal injury.
Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday's win over the New England Patriots with a back injury after a late hit. The Las Vegas Raiders' QB initially stayed in the game before exiting to the locker room and leaving for the local hospital at halftime.
Garoppolo was visibly in pain on the sideline. The Raiders ruled him out with back/rib injuries, a concerning combination for any player. The trip to the hospital obviously raised alarm bells for those concerned about the quarterback's health.
Thankfully, the Raiders received a positive update on Garoppolo's status Monday afternoon. While the official diagnosis has not been released, Josh McDaniels said Las Vegas "dodged a big bullet" since Garoppolo appears to have avoided internal injuries.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport called the news "better than expected," saying Garoppolo went to the hospital as a safety measure since MRI scans and similar tests are more reliable there than at the stadium. He also notes that, while not impossible, it would be a "challenge" for Garoppolo to suit up for the Raiders' Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears.
Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo avoids serious internal injury vs. Patriots
Obviously, this is great news for Garoppolo and the Raiders. While there is confidence in rookie QB Aiden O'Connell and veteran Brian Hoyer, who replaced Garoppolo last Sunday, there's nobody on the Raiders roster who can match Garoppolo's productivity and reliability under center.
Any time "back" injuries are brought up, it's especially troubling. Football is an inherently dangerous sport, but back and head issues present serious long-term implications. A potential internal injury could have made the situation even more serious, but it would appear that Garoppolo avoided a severe malady. If there's even a remote chance he plays in Week 7, the Raiders don't have reason to be concerned about his long-term well-being.
If Garoppolo does miss time, it will be interesting to see who replaces him. Hoyer kept the Raiders on top Sunday, completing 6-of-10 passes for 102 yards. O'Connell started for the Raiders in their Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, when he completed 24-of-39 passes for 238 yards and one interception.
Sunday's victory over the Patriots moved the Raiders to 3-3 on the season. A juicy matchup with the Bears in Week 7 presents a prime opportunity for the team to edge above .500. That being the case, one has to imagine the more experienced Hoyer has the edge for head coach McDaniels, who is feeling the heat beneath his seat. If the Raiders decide (smartly) to prioritize the long view, however, it could be worth getting extra reps for O'Connell against the Bears and fellow rookie QB Tyson Bagent, who is expected to get the start for the injured Justin Fields.
Either way, the Raiders will hope for a swift recovery for Garoppolo, who is entrenched as the team's starter for better or worse.