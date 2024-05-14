JJ McCarthy's personal QB coach even sees clear weaknesses in Vikings rookie
By Mark Powell
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is a project passer. The Michigan product was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for a reason, but it's unclear if he'll start right away in Minnesota, and that could be a good thing. The Vikings signed Sam Darnold to a short-term deal this offseason as a bridge QB.
McCarthy was one of the more accomplished quarterbacks in this draft class, as he won the National Championship with Michigan this past season. However, he also wasn't asked to carry the load in an offense that was run-heavy. The Wolverines defense was dominant as well, supporting McCarthy every step of the way.
Even McCarthy's own personal quarterback coach, John Beck, believes the 21-year-old has some learning to do before he's pro-ready. That all starts with reps in rookie mini camp.
“You have so many good things in J.J. McCarthy,” Beck said, per The Athletic ($). “Don’t rush the recipe. Don’t hurry through trying to get this cake baked and out of the oven as fast as you can.”
J.J. McCarthy shouldn't start right away for the Minnesota Vikings
McCarthy, much like Drake Maye who was selected by the New England Patriots, has a ton of raw talent but is also one of the youngest quarterbacks in his class. The Vikings are lucky to have a player like Darnold, who they can win with in Kevin O'Connell's offense, thus allowing them to be patient with McCarthy.
Beck referenced McCarthy's arm strength as an asset, but also a weakness at this stage of his development. Per Beck, McCarthy needs to learn how to take some off his throws depending on the situation.
“There have been a lot of high-90s guys who enter the minors, and when they start, they realize real quick: ‘I need to add some Greg Maddux to my game if I really want to be successful,’” Beck said.
Beck claims that he and McCarthy have worked on "add(ing) more clubs to the golf bag," insisting that reps in camp -- even those in which McCarthy fails -- will benefit him in the long run. McCarthy is hyper-competitive, and dealing with failure early in his career will be another challenge he must overcome.
“J.J. McCarthy’s goals are to win games on a tour like the Masters and the PGA,” Beck said. “You’re not going to win those tournaments if you don’t have the full arsenal of clubs in your bag and are elite with all of them. He knows that. The Vikings do, too.”
McCarthy and the Vikings are on the same page. That alone is a productive start for what Minnesota hopes is a long and successful relationship.