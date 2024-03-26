JJ McCarthy rumors, trends back up surprising NFL Draft report
Rumors are circulating that Michigan QB JJ McCarthy could go extremely high in the NFL Draft, including at one spot that would stun the entire NFL world
In terms of resume, Michigan QB JJ McCarthy has a stellar name, with just one loss in two seasons and a national title to his name courtesy of this past year.
However, the thought of McCarthy going as a top-5 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft is a bit much, considering how he came from a run-heavy system and was helped by one of the most dominant defenses in college football history. Now, rumors are coming out, and they are shocking.
Pro Football Talk reported Monday that DraftKings Sportsbook has moved McCarthy from +2500 to be the second pick to +500, following his Pro Day workout. This means that the Washington Commanders, who own the second pick of the draft, could take McCarthy.
There are two sides to this. One side that will laugh out loud and mock the Commanders for doing so, which would mostly be Michigan State and Ohio State fans. The others would be the side that causes an uproar and outcry of disbelief at the Commanders. That side is cluttered with several draft analysts who have been hammering a belief that the team will select LSU QB Jayden Daniels or UNC QB Drake Maye.
The Washington Commanders selecting JJ McCarthy No. 2 overall would be a heavy risk
While McCarthy has demonstrated talent and potential, his transition from a run-heavy and defensive-minded team to an offense in Washington that emphasizes passing could present challenges. Washington's offensive scheme, which is expected to heavily prioritize throwing the ball, may not align seamlessly with McCarthy's college experience.
Operating within a system that heavily relies on the ground game and defensive prowess, McCarthy may not have had the opportunity to showcase his full passing abilities or develop the necessary skills required for a pass-centric offense. As such, there are legitimate concerns about McCarthy's ability to adapt and perform at a high level consistently.
Both Daniels and Maye came from pass first systems, which is why they may have an advantage over McCarthy in that regard. While external opinions may influence perceptions of certain prospects, it is imperative for Washington's decision-makers to conduct their own comprehensive assessments of McCarthy's suitability for their organization.
Exploring all available options, including McCarthy, is essential in ensuring that Washington makes the right call. That decision falls squarely on the shoulders of general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. Washington must carefully evaluate McCarthy's fit within their system, his ability to adapt to a pass-heavy approach. He's a good kid, but is he really better than Daniels or Maye?