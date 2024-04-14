Joe Burrow gives clearest timeline yet for return from injury this offseason
His career has been highlighted by stellar play, as well as season-ending injuries. Joe Burrow was the first overall pick in 2020. He took a beating during his rookie campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals. He went down with a knee injury and missed the final six games of the season.
This past season, Zac Taylor’s club was just finding itself after a 0-2 start. They took a 5-4 record into a Thursday night clash with the Ravens at Baltimore. Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist and was out for the final seven games.
So how is the 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year and 2022 Pro Bowler faring these days?
When will Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow make his return?
Let’s not bury the lead and get the answer from the four-year pro.
“I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything,” said Burrow on Sunday (via ESPN). "Over the next month [to] month and a half, we’ll kind of decide all those things.”
When Burrow is ready and able, he will have to deal with some notable changes. Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher has been elevated with his departure. Running back Joe Mixon was traded to the Houston Texans, while right tackle Jonah Williams signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Finally, wideout Tee Higgins was slapped with the franchise tag, and veteran receiver Tyler Boyd is an unsigned free agent.
"We need the guys that we draft to come in and be productive and take on the leadership roles that we've lost the last couple of years,” added the talented signal-caller. “And we need to bring in the right pieces this offseason too, whether it’s the draft or free agency.”
The Bengals won four of their final seven games without Burrow, and Taylor’s club finished with a 9-8 mark. However, that wasn’t good enough to reach the playoffs for the third straight season. The club looks to bounce back after being the only team in the AFC North not to make the playoffs in 2023.
“Like I said, the injuries were what they were last year, but we weren’t good enough in a lot of different places to make a Super Bowl run in my opinion.”