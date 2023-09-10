Is Joe Burrow playing this week? Latest Week 1 injury updates for Bengals vs Browns
Joe Burrow's scary training camp injury appears to be behind him and the Cincinnati Bengals.
By Josh Wilson
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a scary injury during training camp. While Burrow was eventually able to hobble off under his own power, what looked to be a lower-leg injury looked like it had the potential to be devastating.
Further testing indicated the injury was just a strain, and it didn't get in the way of excitement for the Bengals 2023 season, and it sure as heck didn't get in the way of Burrow becoming the highest-paid NFL quarterback of all-time in a contract extension finalized Thursday evening.
So, will the Bengals roll out their now-highest paid QB on Sunday afternoon against the Browns?
Joe Burrow Week 1 availability: Is Bengals star QB playing vs Browns?
Some time ago, teammates were hinting that Joe Burrow might miss Week 1 of the season. No one wanted to see Burrow push it out there in Week 1 and hurt his chances of long-term availability. Week 1 against an AFC North rival is certainly important, but not worth risking a season or career over.
Thankfully, things have improved dramatically since early August, and Burrow's availability is clear as day. He's ready for Week 1, as head coach Zac Taylor made clear on Friday.
Cameron Wolfe Tweeted a video of Burrow warming up just before 11 a.m. Eastern in Cleveland.
Wolfe later said that Taylor told him the team will be relying on Burrow to report on any issues with the calf to determine if he needs to be pulled.
Go ahead and give Burrow the start on your fantasy team. He's ready to rock, and so are the Bengals on their quest to win a Super Bowl with their now clear-as-day franchise quarterback.