Beyond the holder: Joe Burrow sent a much-needed stern message to Bengals after another loss
Joe Burrow was clearly frustrated after the Cincinnati Bengals suffered its fourth loss of the season. Understandably so. And Burrow didn’t mince his words postgame after yet another loss slipping through the Bengals’ fingertips.
"We're not a championship-level team right now. We're not," Burrow told reporters after the game, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.
If the Bengals don’t get the message after that, this season will be over. Burrow had every right to be upset. He played his best game of 2024, throwing for 392 yards and five touchdowns. What more could the Bengals ask from its fifth-year quarterback?
Joe Burrow was right to call out the Bengals while he still can
Cincinnati’s season is spiraling and Sunday was a chance to build on the first win of the season. The first three games of the season were all one-possession losses. They were also winnable. Yet the Bengals fell to 0-3. The Bengals latest loss might sting worse than the previous three.
They turned an overtime Ravens fumble into a shanked, game-winning field goal attempt. Then Cincinnati's defense let Derrick Henry go 51 yards on the very next play to get inside the five yard line.
Justin Tucker and the Ravens field goal unit did what the Bengals field goal unit failed to do: execute. The Bengals couldn’t sugar-coat that loss. So Burrow didn't.
And the looming expectations around a team that once contended for back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and became the nemesis of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs are quickly dissipating.
The Cincinnati Bengals have to turn this season around … quickly
The good thing for the Bengals is Burrow’s message came at a time the team has a chance to turn things around. The bad news is the margin is slim. Three of the next four games should be winnable for the Bengals.
They have the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders in three of the next four weeks. Anything less than 3-1 during that stretch and that will effectively end their season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers, while losing the last two, are always going to be a tough matchup and with Baltimore hitting its stride as of late, Cincinnati is going to need momentum. The Bengals and Ravens play again in a month.
Burrow had a clear message to his team. Leaders know when to take responsibility and accountability. But there was nothing for Burrow to take credit for, other than calling it how it is.
The Bengals aren’t a championship level team right now. But they can be.