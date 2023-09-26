Joe Exotic is threatening legal action against Florida State QB Jordan Travis
Florida State QB Jordan Travis has found himself in an unlikely feud, one with 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic.
Jordan Travis has already led the Florida State Seminoles to two signature victories before the end of September. The most recent, of course, ended the program's seven-game losing streak to the Clemson Tigers, toppling Dabo Swinney's team in Death Valley in Week 4.
As a result, Noles fans -- and Travis' marketing team -- have dubbed the quarterback the "Tiger King", a shout to the popular 2020 Netflix documentary about the eccentric and currently incarcerated Joe Exotic. In fact, Travis is selling a shirt featuring him on a throne in front of Tigers, naturally priced at $31.24, a nod to the final score against Clemson.
But apparently, Joe Exotic himself is not a fan -- not even close. The enigmatic subject of the Netflix documentary took to social media and went on a tirade about Travis using the "Tiger King" moniker.
"Jordan Travis was 6 years old when I became The Tiger King. It is my trademark, my intellectual property, and I'm sick of others cashing in on my Trademark just because President Biden cares nothing about me being wrongfully in prison in America. I will give ANY ATTORNEY 80% of a settlement to sue Jordan Travis and ALL companies selling stuff using Tiger King. Time quarterbacks and anyone else in this country stops stealing from others. Which attorney would like to take this multimillion-dollar case? DM me!"
“Until Jordan Travis walks into a cage with 20 full-grown tigers and kisses them on the head, leave the Tiger King business to me," Exotic later added.
A couple of days later, Exotic then posted another social media message, this time saying that if any QB was going to be crowned the new "Tiger King", it would be new Florida Gators signal-caller Graham Mertz.
Jordan Travis threatened by Joe Exotic over use of 'Tiger King'
If you had this on your 2023 college football BINGO card, you're lying. But maybe Exotic is just looking for a piece of the pie from Travis' t-shirt sales -- or better yet, his future NFL earnings.
Travis has been seen as a top-five QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, which could get him picked as a late first-rounder to a third-round pick. He's already led Florida State to wins over LSU and Clemson en route to an overall 4-0 start.
So far on the 2023 season, Travis has a 61.2 percent completion rate with 10 touchdowns and just one interception. In fact, he's only thrown 19 interceptions in his entire college career. Travis’s main weakness is his lack of a consistent deep ball, but he could be a good quarterback in the NFL if he joins the right system.
As for his budding beef with Joe Exotic, let's go ahead and guess the FSU quarterback isn't too concerned.