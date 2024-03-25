Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll have huge support to replace Daniel Jones as Giants QB
For New York Giants fans wanting the team to replace Daniel Jones at quarterback, there is a prominent name that will approve a move at the NFL Draft.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Giants are entering the third year of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll regime. After a successful first year that resulted in a playoff berth and postseason win, the Giants plummeted back down to Earth, finishing with a 6-11 record. So far this offseason, the Giants have prioritized bolstering their offensive line and adding to the defense.
This offseason, the quarterback position has come into question. Daniel Jones was given a four-year, $160 million contract last year, but only played six games due to a neck injury and a season-ending torn ACL. While there are those who will point out the contract length, the Giants can realistically get out of it after the 2024 season. That has opened the door for the Giants potentially drafting a quarterback high, particularly one that Schoen and Daboll pick themselves.
Schoen and Daboll will have some huge support to select a quarterback high in the draft.
During the annual NFL league meetings, Giants owner John Mara said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, that he gives Schoen and Daboll support to get a quarterback at the top of the NFL Draft board. While Mara says that he is still confident in Jones, he is open to there being a competition at quarterback.
John Mara gives Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll support to draft Daniel Jones' replacement
In recent years, the belief among the fanbase was that Mara was too hands-on with the Giants, resulting in numerous lackluster seasons. But Mara has shown a willingness to change, as evidenced by going outside of the Giants family to hire Schoen and Daboll, both from the Buffalo Bills, to help lead the turnaround in East Rutherford. Mara has let Schoen and Daboll make the personnel decisions, and that is evident by his latest comments on Jones.
Perhaps most interestingly, Mara told reporters that the front office told him this year's quarterback class was "the most talented group to come out in years," via The Athletic's Dan Duggan.
Dating back to the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, the buzz was that the Giants were "absolutely done" with Jones as their quarterback. But with the team holding a 6-11 record, they were in possession of the sixth-overall pick. That puts them out of position to select USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and North Carolina's Drake Maye, barring a trade-up. The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders are likely staying put, given their need at quarterback. The New England Patriots and head coach Jerod Mayo potentially opened the door to do business for the No. 3 pick.
Then there's Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that "the buzz is there" that McCarthy is the player that the Giants would like to take in the NFL Draft. But McCarthy has incredible momentum behind him based on how he's interviewed with teams and for his performance at Michigan's Pro Day. There's a chance a team might move ahead of the Giants to take McCarthy.
While Jones had that one good season in 2022, the injury concerns oce again returned. This offseason, the Giants brought in a veteran backup in Drew Lock to be Jones' backup and potentially the starter if his 2019 draft classmate isn't ready for the start of the season. The Giants were hampered by quarterback injuries, with Jones and Tyrod Taylor missing time, forcing the Giants to lean upon third-stringer Tommy DeVito.
It appears that Mara is not going to hold the contract they gave Jones against Schoen and Daboll. If they see a quarterback they want in the draft and want to move up to get them, they have his support.