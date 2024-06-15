Joel Embiid eyes Paul George (literally) when taking about 76ers’ offseason
The Los Angeles Clippers are having deteriorating contract talks with Paul George and one Eastern Conference star is trying to take advantage.
As Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports and Minute Media notes, Joel Embiid gave a "not-so-subtle look towards Paul George" as he said, "This offseason we'll find a way to get better... add some piece."
Embiid said this as both guest-starred on ABC's pre-Game 4 show.
George is a free agent this offseason after undergoing tense contract talks between him and the Clippers with L.A. reportedly unwilling to go beyond three years on a max contract.
The nine-time All-Star has faced a lot of bad injuries in the last couple of years with the majority of his injuries coming from the lower body. It is also extremely likely that he will not be able to play like a star in Year 3 and 4 of his deal as the star reaches 35 years old next postseason.
The Sixers have been long rumored to go after George as the franchise could have $65 million in cap space this offseason. While Philly already has their two stars in Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, the squad could use a third one with Embiid's injury history and Maxey's struggles on the defensive end plus inability to be a No. 1 scoring option.
It's more likely than not that Philly will offer George the maximum deal that they can offer. ($212 million over four years). This possible offer can only be topped by the Clippers who can offer the star $221.1 million over the same number of years. L.A. has reportedly been unwilling to offer more than the three-year, $152.4 million they extended Kawhi Leonard to this past season.
Joel Embiid looks at Paul George when talking about how the Sixers will improve this offseason
No matter how much Embiid tries to nudge George into signing with the Sixers, the superstar will likely decide with the added likely max year/weaker conference versus staying in his hometown in L.A. in mind. With no public indicators saying so, it's hard to know which side the star is leaning towards.
Another factor to consider is that the Clippers will likely never be able to make the NBA finals with Leonard's injury woes. Yes, the Sixers have their major injury woes with Embiid but Philly is more likely to survive an early postseason Embiid (would have to be a minor injury obviously) injury since the franchise is in the weaker conference. At the very least, Embiid is making the entire Sixers fanbase proud by trying to recruit George the best way he knows how.