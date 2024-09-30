Joel Embiid made a huge change this summer that could impact Sixers title hopes
By Quinn Everts
NBA Media Day always provides some surprises, and this year Sixers center Joel Embiid gave us the first eyebrow-raising moment of the day when he told reporters that he's lost "about 25 to 30 pounds" this offseason, with the intention of losing even more.
Health has always been Embiid's biggest weakness. When he's on the court, he is the most dominant player in the NBA — Embiid won MVP in 2022-23 and was on track to win another in 2023-24 — but he's struggled to stay on the court his whole career, never playing more than 68 games in a season.
As a 7-footer who weighed almost 300 pounds and had a career usage rate of 35.5 percent, it makes sense that Embiid's legs, knees, and feet have been prone to injuries. Starting the 2024-25 season 30 pounds lighter could end up being vital for Embiid's health, and in turn, for the Sixers title hopes. Anything that helps Joel Embiid spend more time on the floor is a massive positive for Nick Nurse's team.
George, Maxey talk about potential of Sixers new Big 3
Nine-time All-Star Paul George was also introduced at Sixers Media Day, and the former Los Angeles Clipper sounds ecstatic to play with Embiid and point guard Tyrese Maxey. George referred to Embiid as "slim" about Embiid's weight loss, and said that he, Embiid, and Maxey all "look at the game the same way."
Embiid entering first season after new contract extension
Less than two weeks after signing a massive three-year, $193 million contract extension with the Sixers, it must be heartening for Sixers fans to hear that Embiid is prioritizing his health before the season starts. Embiid has rarely been notably out of shape, but he's now on the other side of 30. With such an extensive injury history, it's smart to get ahead of the curve instead of trying to "play into shape" as a lot of the NBA tends to do.
Injuries are impossible to predict. Losing weight isn't a guarantee that Embiid will stay healthy for a Sixers postseason run. Still, it's promising to hear that Philly's superstar is taking all the measures he can to deliver a big season.