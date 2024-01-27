Joel Embiid out for another Nikola Jokic matchup in Denver: Best memes and tweets
Joel Embiid will miss yet another game against Nikola Jokic in Denver, and social media is eating him alive for it.
By Lior Lampert
It has been quite a while since reigning MVP Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers played against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in Denver.
The last time Embiid and Jokic dueled in Ball Arena was 2019. Unfortunately, that streak continues Saturday night as Philly will be without their superstar center.
Joel Embiid out against Nikola Jokic in Denver
According to ESPN’s Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid is dealing with left knee soreness. He attempted to go through his warm-up routine but the training staff felt it was in the best interest of him and the team’s long-term prospects to sit out against the Nuggets.
While it is reasonable for the 76ers to take a cautious approach with their MVP big man, the people are being deprived of the Jokic-Embiid battle in Denver that everyone has been waiting for.
The two teams faced off on Jan. 16 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and Embiid not only suited up for that game, he scored 41 points in a thrilling 126-121 victory.
Given the circumstances, Embiid’s late scratch set off a social media frenzy of memes and tweets.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jokic have since both won back-to-back MVP Awards, Ben Simmons has become an oft-injured afterthought, and Ja Morant is in his fifth season in the NBA and a max contract player.
Doc Rivers, who was recently named the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks following the dismissal of first-year head coach Adrian Griffin, had this to say about taking over as the team’s coach midseason. The timing couldn’t be much better, because this is a top-tier meme.
Not everyone can be a 7-foot athletic specimen.
Is Joel Embiid costing himself a chance at MVP?
Given the NBA’s rule as part of the new collective bargaining agreement, players must suit up for at least 65 games to be considered for awards and All-NBA honors. Sitting out tonight’s game means Embiid can miss no more than six games for the rest of the season if he wants to defend his throne as the league’s MVP.
However, the reigning MVP, six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA, and two-time scoring champion is focused on the bigger picture: winning an NBA Championship.
The only thing missing from Embiid’s résumé is a title — he is prioritizing that over whatever anyone has to say about him sitting out against Jokic in Denver.