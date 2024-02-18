Joel Embiid trolls Kenny Smith, dunk contest participants on All-Star Saturday night
As fans continued to soar on dunk contest that was average at best, All-NBA center Joel Embiid clowned on host Kenny Smith and the participants in it.
Even though Joel Embiid is unlikely to ever participate in a dunk contest, the Sixers superstar had some words to share on the contest via Twitter. During the dunk contest, Embiid said that host Kenny Smith was 'drunk' and that he could win the contest but his 'knees' wouldn't allow him to compete.
The competition was considered poor by fans as Mac McClung was able to get to a dunk contest victory with his best showing coming off one where he was able to jump over Shaquille O'Neal. Many fans weren't really expecting a great dunk contest as the contest featured two players who are currently in the g-league.
The entire night kinda felt off with the best part coming when Steph Curry faced off against Sabrina Ionescu in a three-point showdown which came down to the final made three from Curry.
Could Joel Embiid win a dunk contest if he entered?
To be honest with the amount of creativity that the all-NBA center has, the veteran could probably win the dunk contest if he entered and went all-out. The star would probably find a funny and great way to dunk the ball but it would probably require him to use those beleaguered knees. As mentioned, the star is currently undergoing rehab for a knee injury.
While he will not be recovering from a knee injury at every All-Star break for the rest of the career, the big man will probably be facing some aliments that have to do with his lower body. This will make it tough for him to attempt a couple of dunks during the off time this season.
No matter if Embiid ends up competing in a dunk contest, fans will still remember when he rightfully called out the dunk contest for being poor. Sadly, he's not wrong.