Joel Klatt explains why Georgia should be rooting for Alabama over Texas A&M
As the SEC in-conference schedule gets underway, a top college football insider believes Georgia fans should root for Alabama going forward
On the Joel Klatt show, the sports anchor mentioned that Georgia fans should be rooting for Alabama to beat Texas A&M this weekend. As a whole, the analyst suggests the SEC might not actually have a team that makes the playoff this season. While it's seems unlikely that the country's top football conference will not have a playoff representative, the conference has its share of flameouts this season.
Alabama's offense has looked quite awful and should leave them on a difficult road to beating LSU and Tennessee later in the season. Due to the fact that the Tide already has one loss this season, it's hard to see a path where Alabama is able to make the playoff if they lose another game this season.
LSU already has two losses, and Ole Miss's lack of defense makes it very hard for them to beat Georgia down the road. This would force Ole Miss out of the playoff conversation due to the fact that they would have two losses.
Kentucky is most likely due for a drop-off at some point when the harder part of their SEC schedule comes up. Missouri is a fun story but it's not realistic to expect them to make the playoff this season. With all this in mind, Klatt has made the interpretation that Georgia will need to go undefeated this season to make the playoff. With the way they looked against a weak Auburn team, that might not end up happening.
Does Alabama have an actual chance to get to a rematch against Georgia in the SEC championship game?
With the way that the Tide have looked this season, it's hard to see them as a divisional champ school. Still, Alabama's defense could carry them to a SEC West title. Ole Miss is the only team that has enough talent on offense to beat them and the Tide have already taken care of that task. With the way the schedule looks, LSU is the only school that could beat them the rest of the way
If the Bulldogs lose a game this season, a win against a team with a great resume might be the only way for them to save face.