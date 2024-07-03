John Fisher proves he can't take a joke, ejects A's fan for hilarious sign
By Curt Bishop
By now, it's clear that Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher has become a villainous figure in Major League Baseball. He's done next to nothing to improve the team and also is under fire from fans for preparing to move the team to Las Vegas.
Fans are understandably furious with the A's owner and are begging for him to sell the team so that somebody else can take over and keep the team in Oakland. The rallying cry has gone on for years. However, it doesn't appear as though that will happen.
On Tuesday night, the A's won their game against the Los Angeles Angels by a final score of 7-5. But in the top of the ninth inning, a fan walked up to the seats behind home plate and unfurled a green sign that begged Fisher to "Sell" the team. The fan was promptly removed from the stadium by security.
A's fan removed for revealing "sell" sign
Granted, the fan was distracting closer Mason Miller by holding up the sign. But, as has been proven in the past, Fisher and the A's organization can't stand the fact that what fans are saying about them is completely true. After all, their Twitter account does keep replies turned off on all of their posts. Fisher is the reason the A's find themselves in the predicament they're in now, and the truth is apparently too much for him.
This fan was preaching to the choir by holding up the sign, saying what every fan in Oakland has been thinking for the past several years.
At this point, it's not fair for Fisher to be upset with the fans, especially when he is the root cause of all the A's problems. Him simply selling the team would be ideal for Oakland fans, who just want their team to stay put and actually try to win for a change.
Instead, the fans have taken the brunt of Fisher's missteps, and things aren't getting any better any time soon. Fisher won't sell the team, and they are on their way out of Oakland very soon, starting with Sacramento before heading over to Las Vegas.