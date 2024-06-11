John Mozeliak doesn't even realize he's on the hot seat for Cardinals
By Curt Bishop
John Mozeliak is not a popular man in St. Louis.
While not solely responsible for the team's recent misfortunes, he has played a major role in the Cardinals' fall from grace. The team currently sits in fourth place in a weak NL Central, seven games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot.
On Saturday, Mozeliak had a conversation with several Cardinals bloggers before their game against the Colorado Rockies, and he acknowledged that things may change soon.
"Change is coming," Mozeliak said when asked about the state of the organization. "Things are going to happen here in this organization. I've been here 29 years, and as I tell ownership, it's probably going to be helpful to have a new voice at some point, and that's coming sooner rather than later."
However, he seems to be forgetting something important, that he may be held accountable if things don't go the Cardinals' way.
John Mozeliak forgets he may be on the hot seat
It's obvious that Mozeliak is not well liked in St. Louis right now. Fortunately, he does realize that the time for change within the organization is coming.
However, he seems to be singing a different tune than before. Back in May, he spoke with Tom Ackerman of KMOX, and he acknowledged that if things don't go well for the Cardinals, he would be held accountable.
Mozeliak also spoke with Frank Cusumano of KSDK, and revealed that he got the sense that the City of St. Louis was "tiring" of him.
Cardinals' fans are certainly ready for Mozeliak to be gone, but he seems to be forgetting that he acknowledged he would be held accountable if things didn't go well. The Cardinals are still two games below the .500 mark.
St. Louis also brought in Chaim Bloom as a special advisor to Mozeliak this past offseason, so the Cardinals do appear to be trying to accelerate the process of change in some way.
That change could very well include getting rid of Mozeliak if the Cardinals can't get back to their winning ways. The team hasn't been over .500 since April 6, and that is the only time this season that they have had a winning record. They were only over .500 once throughout the entire 2023 season.
We'll have to see how things play out, especially if the Cardinals can't improve. If that's the case, we could see them move on from Mozeliak.