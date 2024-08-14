John Schneider backing George Springer won't save his job as Blue Jays manager
By Mark Powell
The Toronto Blue Jays are a franchise in denial. After selling off some expiring assets at the MLB trade deadline, Ross Atkins still believes in the future of this team, specifically the core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. However, even Atkins would have to admit that something has to change, and John Schneider should be an easy target as the fall guy this winter.
Schneider is doing what he can to save his job, namely getting on the good side of some of his star players. The Jays skipper came to the defense of George Springer, who was ejected for arguing with a replay review when he was clearly hit by a pitch. The review suggested otherwise.
“I was just kind of in shock at that call,” Springer said. “It is what it is. And if you argue the call in that situation [after a replay review], it's an automatic ejection. I get it. I know the rules...I know it hit me. I'm not going to say it didn't hit me if it didn't hit me. ... I know it hit me in the foot, but it is what it is.”
John Schneider defended George Springer, but it's not enough to save his job with Blue Jays
Schneider followed suit after Springer's ejection, getting thrown out of the game himself while defending the Jays star. Say what you want about Schneider, while his in-game management could use some work, he does go to bat for his players when necessary.
“George isn't going to look into the dugout and say he got hit if he didn't get hit,” Schneider said. “It was pretty clear from our view that he did. Maybe there wasn't an angle in New York to get it...I thought there's no need to throw George out there. He was kind of walking away and gathering himself. That was, I think, why he reacted the way he did.”
Springer held himself accountable for the ejection, saying he "has to be better" because there are kids in the stands. However, he had every right to make a statement given the call was egregious to say the least.
As nice as it was for Schneider to follow suit, it would be a surprise if the Blue Jays decide to bring him back in 2025. Even Atkins can't mask the fact that something, anything has to change about the culture of this organization this winter. And, if it's not going to be Atkins himself, it must be the manager.
The Jays opted to bring Schneider back last season despite a disappointing result in the 2023 postseason. Surely, by missing the playoffs altogether, Schneider has done enough to warrant a managerial change by now.