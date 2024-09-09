Overreaction Monday: Jordan Love’s injury just got a whole lot worse for the Packers
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers didn't get the worst-possible news after Jordan Love went down with what looked to be a catastrophic knee injury. Love suffered a sprained MCL, which should sideline him for 4-6 weeks barring a miraculous recovery. Love was the Packers Plan A, B and C at quarterback. The depth chart behind him is...lacking to say the least, with Malik Willis and Sean Clifford stepping in starting next week.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst didn't show much confidence in Willis, confirming there is a slim chance Clifford starts over him, despite the Penn State product being cut in the preseason. However, Gutekunst also liked what he saw in Willis during Titans training camp enough to deal for him.
"I think that was one thing this preseason -- as we track guys through the early stages of their career -- the one thing we saw, particularly with this new coaching staff in Tennessee, is how much he progressed within the offense playing from the pocket and making plays that way," Gutekunst said when the Packers traded for Willis.
Packers need some NFC North help without a healthy Jordan Love
Love's injury will only cost him some of the regular season, which is ideal given the Packers will need him down the stretch. It's far too early for Packers fans to keep an eye on the standings, but it doesn't help that they're a game down after literally one week of action. It also doesn't help the Gutekunst initially spoke of Willis like he was a project.
"Again, this will be new for him, and obviously the quarterback position, it'll take a little bit of time. But at the same time, just really excited about where his progression has taken him thus far and where he'll go, particularly under our group," Gutekunst said.
The Vikings and Bears are good bets to come crashing back down to earth. Caleb Williams and the Chicago offense looked like one run by rookies. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold and the Vikings can't play the New York Giants every week. What goes around comes around, eventually.
However, given the current state of the Packers quarterback room, Green Bay doesn't have much margin for error, either. Falling several games behind Detroit, Chicago and Minnesota could doom them to a season playing from behind. Love proved he could make the postseason in the same scenario last year, but making those same strides in back-to-back years won't be easy.