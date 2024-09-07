3 Jordan Love replacements fantasy football managers need to swoop up
By Jack Posey
In the final seconds of last night's Brazil game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles versus the Green Bay Packers, star quarterback Jordan Love fell to the ground in obvious pain. He was turned around by Eagles Jalen Carter, and it appeared as if Love's knee buckled.
Initially, many said it was his Achilles, an injury that would effectively end his 2024 campaign, but to this point, the Packers weren't quick to release a final verdict but found out it's only an MCL sprain.
Even though Green Bay avoided the worst-case scenario, this could be a short-term blow Packers and fantasy football managers alike. Here is who you can try to replace him with in your fantasy league.
3. Baker Mayfield (33% rostered in Yahoo leagues)
Dave Caneles, the architect of Baker Mayfield's breakout year in Tampa last year, left for Carolina. Other than that, not much has changed for the Buccaneers' offense. They brought in Liam Coen to replace Caneles. He was once the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams under all-time offensive-minded great Sean McVay.
The Buccaneers bolstered their offensive line in the draft to help protect Mayfield. They kept both Mike Evans, a red zone threat as well as a guy who has had 1,000 yards every year of his career) and Chris Godwin. Cade Otton had nearly 500 yards at tight end and out of the backfield Rachaad White is as equal a receiving threat as a rushing threat. Mayfield had career highs of 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns last year.
2. Will Levis (17% rostered in Yahoo leagues)
Will Levis came on late last year for the Tennessee Titans replacing an injured Ryan Tannehill after sliding to the second round in the 2023 draft. Well now, the Titans' front office has made it clear it is now Levis' team. The Titans fired Mike Vrabel and brought in offensive-minded Brian Callahan to replace him. They departed with Derrick Henry, clearly moving away from the team's run-first dynamic they have had for years.
The Titans also bolstered their offensive line in the first round and signed Tony Pollard from the Dallas Cowboys. For Levis and the receiving game, they added both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, who played under Callahan in Cincinnati, to pair with DeAndre Hopkins. They also have Chig Okonkwo, who is relatively unproven but possesses a lot of physical gifts. Be on the lookout for the Will Levis breakout.
1. Bryce Young (8% rostered in Yahoo leagues)
Look, I know what you might be thinking. Yes, the Carolina Panthers were almost historically bad on offense last year. And yes, the Panthers gave up a whole lot to select Bryce Young first overall in the 2023 draft. But the Panthers transformed their team in 2024. They fired Frank Reich and brought in the previously mentioned Dave Canales. They improved Young's offensive line through free agency and gave him a new weapon in Diontae Johnson.
Plus, when you watch Bryce Young take the snap he always has a certain calmness, smoothness, and confidence that makes him seem like his 100% confident in what he is doing. Young now has the weapons and the protection, go scoop him up