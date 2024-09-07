Packers can’t breathe sigh of relief on Jordan Love injury just yet
The Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles matched up for an instant classic to kick off their season's in Week 1. In a back and forth matchup that featured breakout games from Saquon Barkley and Jayden Reed, the Eagles would prevail thanks to a lengthy field goal drive to put the game away.
Green Bay had about 30 seconds to go 85 yards to win the game. But, before they could do that, Jordan Love took a hit that took the breath out of the entire state of Wisconsin. Love was hit at an awkward angle that left him screaming in pain on the ground.
After the video surfaced with close ups and slow motion, you can visibly see Love's knee appear to pop as he was tackled. This created speculation among those in and around the football world, as everybody with a pair of eyes has put their opinions in on what the diagnosis for the Packers' franchise quarterback could be.
Packers announce Love's ACL is intact, no ankle injury ahead of trip home
The two biggest concerns were an ankle injury and obviously the knee popping. Quickly after the game, the reports emerged that the ankle was okay and it wasn't an ankle injury, like some experts online had begun theorizing.
The biggest injury concern is the ACL.
The initial tests for Love are indicating that the ACL is intact, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The team is waiting until they are back home to be able to do the necessary scans that can judge the severity of injury.
Even if the ACL is intact, it doesn't mean the Packers are out of the woods with this injury yet. The ACL could still be partially torn, meaning he would likely need surgery on it anyway. It also doesn't rule out other ligament damage to the PCL, LCL or the MCL.
For the Packers, something like a sprain would be the best-case scenario. But considering the pop of the knee, the fanbase is preparing for the worst.
We should know the official diagnosis by the end of the day today. Packers' fans, and fans of football in general, will continue to hold their breath until the reports are official.