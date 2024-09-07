3 Jordan Love replacements Packers can add to keep ship afloat better than Malik Willis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love sustained an unknown leg injury in the final seconds of their season opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Helped off the field by medical staff, the Packers are uncertain how long Love might be out for the season.
While Malik Willis is currently positioned as the backup, the Packers are exploring better options to keep their season hopes alive, especially if this doesn't end up being a season-ending injury for Love on the heels of signing his massive long-term contract extension this offseason.
Here are three potential replacements the Packers could consider for Jordan Love. Each quarterback brings their own unique strengths to the table, and the Packers wil need to decide which one will keep their hopeful playoff aspirations alive in Love's absence.
3. Trevor Siemian
Just a year ago in Week 1 when former Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury in the New York Jets home opener, Gang Green had to scramble to find a replacement.
When the Zach Wilson experiment didn’t pan out, the Jets turned to several quarterbacks throughout a dismal year, including Trevor Siemian. Last season, Siemian managed 724 passing yards across five games, throwing two touchdowns.
Although his numbers were modest, much of the Jets offense revolved around running back Breece Hall. If Siemian is given more starts, especially with talented receivers like Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, he could boost the Packers offense significantly with perhaps a higher floor than what Willis would provide.
2. Mike White
Currently serving as the backup for the Buffalo Bills, Mike White didn’t see much playing time last season with the Miami Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa stayed healthy.
However, fans shouldn’t overlook White’s impressive stint with the New York Jets in 2022, where he threw for over 1,100 yards in just four games. Known for his quick release and ability to deliver accurate passes under pressure, White could provide the Packers with a solid option to keep their offense moving and sustain drives.
Green Bay doesn't lack for skill position talent and having a game-manager the caliber of White could work wonders for keeping this team competitive for as long as Love is out with this injury.
1. McLeod Bethel-Thompson
Despite not being a household name, McLeod Bethel-Thompson might be one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the game.
After several short-lived stints in the NFL with teams like the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers, Bethel-Thompson took his talents to the Canadian Football League (CFL), where he thrived.
He threw for over 2,000 yards in four out of five seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, including an impressive 4,700 yards in 18 games during the 2022 season. Though currently starting for the Edmonton Elks, the Packers could attempt to lure the 36-year-old back to the NFL, hoping he could replicate the high-level performance he displayed in the CFL.