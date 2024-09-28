Jordan Love is back: Packers QB set to return for Week 4 after scary knee injury
The Green Bay Packers are set to welcome Jordan Love back into the fold ahead of their Week 4 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.
For a game that could have profound ramifications in the NFC North, Green Bay will have its best (and most expensive) weapon under center, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Love has missed the last two weeks with an MCL sprain, which he suffered in the final seconds of Green Bay's season-opening loss to the Eagles in Brazil. For a moment, there was fear that Love would miss an extended period of time. His knee bent the wrong way and he crumpled to the field, writhing in pain. That is generally not the best sign.
Thankfully, Love avoided structural damage and was ruled out for weeks, not months. He also made a rapid recovery. The Packers tried to get Love up to speed in Weeks 2 and 3, but this was always going to take time. Now, after a brief hiatus, the former first-round pick is back in the saddle.
Jordan Love is active for anticipated Packers-Vikings game in Week 4
Rushing Love back could have been catastrophic. It would have risked further injury and, more than that, it would've been utterly unnecessary. The Packers went 2-0 in Love's absence, led by a superbly competent Malik Willis. Willis didn't exactly beat the NFL's crème de la crème — Indianapolis and Tennessee are softballs — but that's exactly what a backup quarterback should do. Win the easy games, and at least compete in the more challenging matchups.
Minnesota is the best team Green Bay has faced to date, so it's a perfect time to bring Love back. The 25-year-old has been a limited participant in practice all week, so there could be rust to shake off, but you want your best players on the field in critical games. For momentum purposes — not to mention the standings and, well, pride — it would be a bit foolish for Green Bay to slow-play Love here, assuming all is good on the health front.
Green Bay will need to recalibrate a bit, as Willis' approach differs pretty substantially due to his mobility and tendency to scramble. Love is a more traditional pocket passer, possessing a live arm that can challenge the NFL's best for accuracy and velocity. Last season was a tail of two halves for Love, who needed a few dud outings early to find his footing before launching into the stratosphere and winning a playoff game.
With Love back, look out for increased production from all Packers receivers, but especially from Jayden Reed. In Week 1 against the Eagles, Reed exploded for 138 yards and a touchdown on four catches on six targets. Love can put some distance behind his throws and Reed's speed after the catch is difficult to contain.
Green Bay has a chance to be the first team to knock off the Vikings this season, which is no small feat. Minnesota has already toppled San Francisco and Houston, two viable Super Bowl contenders, in rather convincing fashion. A Packers win would be a nugget of hope the fanbase can cling to.