Jordan Love passes on Aaron Rodgers' offer to purchase old Green Bay home, for now
By Kinnu Singh
Sorry, Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love will take your team, but he won't buy your house.
Rodgers' relationship with the Green Bay Packers came to a tumultuous end when the team traded the quarterback to the New York Jets last offseason, but his fate was sealed when Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Love supplanted Rodgers as Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2023. The 25-year-old led the team to a 9-8 record and an impressive victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round. That was enough for the Packers to make their young quarterback one of the highest-paid players in NFL history in terms of average annual value.
Jordan Love isn't too interested in a real estate offer from Aaron Rodgers
After Love signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension with the Packers, Rodgers jokingly suggested that his former backup should purchase his house in Wisconsin. Love responded to the real estate offer during an interview on NFL Network with Steve Smith Sr. and Tom Pelissero.
"Nah, A-Rod," Love said. "I won't be buying your house, man. But I'll go check on it, make sure it's well taken care of. But yeah, if you wanna hit me up with a deal, a hometown discount."
Love was willing to take Rodgers' team, but he doesn't seem to want his house. There may be the possibility of a deal if Rodgers is willing to sell at a discount, and it may not be a bad idea. Selling a 10,500-square-foot home likely isn't easy in such an isolated area.
Friendly banter aside, Rodgers and Love are both heading into pivotal seasons for their careers. Love is facing high expectations for his second year as a starter. He struggled during the first half of the 2023 season, despite his strong finish. The young quarterback also made a poor throw that resulted in a season-ending interception during the Packers loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.
As for Rodgers, he's running out of time to win a second Super Bowl in the twilight of his career.
Few all-time great quarterbacks are able to transcend their association with one particular franchise. Tom Brady did it with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Peyton Manning did it with the Denver Broncos. For most, the second act is often forgettable.
Like Manning, Rodgers has struggled to find postseason success but is hoping to get his hands on a Lombardi Trophy on a new team.
Rodgers will likely be remembered for his time with the Packers. Unless he can win a Super Bowl, his stint in the Meadowlands will wind up being a bit like Steve Young on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Brett Favre on the Atlanta Falcons — a hard thing to picture, but a fun trivia question nonetheless.