Present tense: How Jordan Love has already surpassed Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love continues to thrive in his first reps as Green Bay Packers starter.
This Green Bay Packers season represents a momumental changing of the guard, with Jordan Love assuming the title of starting QB following Aaron Rodgers' departure for (literally) greener pastures in New York.
While it will take at least a decade to know how Love actually stacks up to Rodgers, the 25-year-old gunslinger has already surpassed the future Hall of Famer in one key statistical area. Love has two three-touchdown performances to start the season. In 2022, Rodgers had one three-touchdown performance in 17 starts.
That probably speaks more to Rodgers' lukewarm final season in Green Bay than anything else, but it's a positive indicator for a fanbase anxious about transitioning into a new era.
Jordan Love already beats Aaron Rodgers in one key Green Bay Packers stat
Love has been stellar to open his starting tenure, living up to the hype after a buzzy preseason. The Packers' offense struggled in Week 2 against a surprisingly stout Atlanta Falcons defense, but Love continues to author end zone visits with his talented collection of young receivers. Last week, Romeo Doubs caught two touchdowns. This week, Jayden Reed scored two.
It's clear Love can spread the wealth between several playmakers and generate explosive plays with his arm. He, notably, has not thrown an interception yet either. He's playing efficient football and consistently making quick reads in the pocket, assuaging concerns about slow processing speed that followed him out of Utah State.
Rodgers' last season in Green Bay was mostly underwhelming, especially by his high standards. He completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while the Packers went 8-9. Those aren't bad numbers — and it's a stretch to say Love is better than even last year's version of Rodgers — but Rodgers was seldom explosive. Love has more flaws on the margins of his skill set, but he's generating more end zone visits than 2022 Rodgers on average.
Of course, there is more to successful quarterbacking than raw touchdown stats. Rodgers is a bonafide football genius and one of his generation's great clutch performers. Even if Love continues to generate points, it would take miraculous positive development for him to even approach Rodgers' peak. Last season was not Rodgers' peak.
That said, the Packers were within striking distance of a wild card last season despite Rodgers' middling play. If Love can help the Packers approximate or exceed last season's offensive potency, then Green Bay could be in for a more successful campaign than initially expected.
Even with a Week 2 loss against the Falcons, Love deserves some credit.