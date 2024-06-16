Devastating Jordan Wicks injury update backs Cubs into a corner with fan favorite
By Mark Powell
An IL stint was all but certain after Cubs right-hander Jordan Wicks was pulled in less than two innings of work against the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend. Wicks has been one of the Cubs most consistent starting pitchers, but what Bruce Levine is reporting as a Grade 2 oblique strain could force him to miss some time.
“I just felt tightness in my right side after making a pitch,” Wicks said after he was pulled. “I didn't think a whole lot of it. Threw a couple more [pitches], and it just didn't get any better. When I knew it persisted a couple of pitches in a row, I knew something wasn't right.”
Wicks will at the very least miss the next few weeks, if not more time as the Cubs ramp him back up to a major-league pitch count via several stops in the minor leagues.
“It’s extremely frustrating,” Wicks said. “Especially just coming back from the IL and feeling like I was in an outstanding spot physically. To have something like this happen, it's definitely frustrating. But there's not a lot we can do about it right now. We're going to get to work and hopefully come back as soon as we can.”
What will the Chicago Cubs do in Jordan Wicks absence?
The Cubs have one of the worst bullpens in baseball, which hasn't helped the pitching staff as a whole. In Wicks absence, Craig Counsell is likely to call upon Kyle Hendricks, who should replace the 24-year-old in the rotation.
Hendricks is having a dreadful season so far, compiling an 8.20 ERA in 12 games, seven of which were starts. While Counsell would prefer other options, Hendricks has pitched well in the recent past, delivering a solid 3.74 ERA in the 2023 season. Counsell is between a rock and a hard place with the 34-year-old Cubs starter, who had been relegated to the bullpen because of his struggles to start the season.
Keegan Thompson has been called up to take Wicks spot on the roster. Thompon should slot into the long-relief role in the Cubs bullpen, which had been filled by Hendricks.