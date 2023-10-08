Josh Allen LeBron James audible: Star NBA player reacts and questions what it means
LeBron James caught his name mentioned by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wondered like thr est of us what it meant.
By Josh Wilson
No, you're not crazy. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shouting "LeBron James" at the line of scrimmage during the team's Week 5 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars was very real. Teams will routinely label audible calls with recognizable and funny names, and this one was immediately apparent to fans on the broadcast.
The NFL Tweeted out the clip and tagged James, the eponymous figure of the call.
James, in response, wondered as well what the play call was:
The play wound up resulting in an incomplete pass to Gabe Davis, but the Bills did score on a touchdown to Stefon Diggs a few plays later.
What was Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen 'LeBron James' audible for?
Is it possible Allen simply noticed the Bills were on 2nd-and-3, combining the two numbers and realizing it was 23, James's longtime number?
I kid. It could mean virtually anything. Surely, it's not anything to do with who Allen is targeting, as safety Micah Hyde wears No. 23 and no one on Buffalo wears No. 6, James's two numbers.
It's possible he's calling out Foye Oluokun, who wears No. 23 for Jacksonville, as the middle linebacker?
A meme moment to be sure, and one that had fans everywhere going, "did he just say that?!" Evidently, it had James himself asking the same question.
Allen and the Bills offense surely would like to get things going. Things are so dire that Stefon Diggs is upset on the sideline once again, this time slamming a tablet down on the ground. Maybe they can play up the LeBron audible a few more times to see if it gets anything rolling.
Entering the fourth quarter, Buffalo trails the Jaguars 11-7.