Josh Allen's NFL Draft text story sounds like Bills saving face for Xavier Worthy trade
Josh Allen reportedly had much to do with the Buffalo Bills trading down with the Kansas City Chiefs and allowing them to land former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, or so they want you to think.
By Lior Lampert
AFC rivals know the Buffalo Bills screwed up by letting the Kansas City Chiefs trade up for former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft despite their need to upgrade the position.
Instead of selecting Worthy for themselves to account for the offseason departures of veteran receivers like Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, the Bills allowed a conference rival that has had their number in recent years grow stronger. This is the very team that eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.
After having time to digest the ramifications of their decision, it sure sounds like franchise the Bills are attempting to save face, as evidenced by a reported story involving Buffalo's franchise quarterback Josh Allen and a text he sent to his newest wideout Keon Coleman -- who appeared to be his first choice all along.
Josh Allen, Bills doing their best to save face with NFL Draft text story after Xavier Worthy trade
Coleman revealed he received a text message from Allen on the night he was drafted by the Bills with the No. 33 overall pick that expressed the quarterback's desire to play with him in Buffalo.
"He [Allen] texted me the day of and was like, 'You're the guy I want. I watched a lot of receivers, and I want to play with you,'" Coleman said, per the Bills official team website.
Allen and the Bills allegedly landing their "guy" can be considered a silver lining or saving grace for the Bills. But it doesn't change that they allowed the Chiefs to add an explosive weapon to their offense.
At 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Coleman possesses prototypical size for a receiver. He uses his size and strong hands to his advantage to win at the point of attack in contested catch situations, which pairs well with the gunslinging approach of Allen and his rocket arm.
For Allen and Buffalo's sake, they better be right about their evaluation of Coleman. If not, it could lead to their demise if he doesn't pan out how they expect him to, especially if Worthy becomes an impact player for the Chiefs.