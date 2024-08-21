Josh Allen has a really good reason not to care about his Bills contract right now
Under head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills have reached the postseason six times during his seven-year tenure. In 2018, the Buffalo Bills drafted University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. He took his lumps during his rookie campaign. He has rebounded in a big way and led the franchise to five straight playoff appearances—including four straight AFC East titles.
In 2021 (via Spotrac), Allen inked a six-year, $258 million extension. That seems like ages ago when you consider the money that has been thrown around by many teams over the last three-plus years.
Allen has a $60 million cap hit next season, so there is a much higher likelihood that the Bills sign him to a new deal before then to build around their franchise cornerstone.
When will Bills QB Josh Allen get a new contract?
It’s not breaking news. Quarterbacks and wide receivers around the National Football League have been getting paid this offseason. In a recent interview (via WIVB’s Jonah Bronstein), the six-year veteran addressed his contract situation.
“Listen, everyone’s going to have their day. I’m happy that everyone’s getting what they’re worth, right? And I think that as the game progresses and guys keep getting paid, the market is the market.
“I’ve got no problem with where I’m at right now. And, you know what, I had my day a couple years ago, and I’m sure someday I’ll have it again. But I think the main thing is the main thing, and that’s playing football to the best of my ability, and everything else will take care of itself.”
Allen and the Bills have their work cut out for them if they are to make it five consecutive AFC East titles. General manager Brandon Beane had a lot of salary-cap issues to deal with this offseason, and familiar faces like wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, as well as veteran center Mitch Morse and 2023 team sack leader Leonard Floyd are now elsewhere.
The Miami Dolphins, who finished with the same record as the Bills this past season, are lurking. Many feel the New York Jets could push for a division title this season.
It’s safe to say that over the next five-plus months, a new contract is likely the last thing on Allen’s mind.