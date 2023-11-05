Josh Dobbs late-game heroics come with unfortunate injury news for Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings fear they may have lost one of their starters on offense for the rest of the season.
By Scott Rogust
The Minnesota Vikings lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season last week after it was determined that he tore his Achilles. On the day of the trade deadline, the Vikings gave a call and a sixth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Joshua Dobbs. After rookie Jaren Hall suffered a concussion, the Vikings had to lean upon Dobbs, who just joined the team a couple of days ago. What do you know, he led the Vikings to a 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
While the Vikings were obviously celebrating the win and being over .500 for the first time this season, they did receive some concerning news regarding the health of one of their players.
After the game, head coach Kevin O'Connell said the team fears that running back Cam Akers suffered an Achilles injury.
Cam Akers feared to have suffered season-ending Achilles injury
This is a bummer for the Vikings and Akers.
The 24-year-old running back tore his Achilles tendon before the start of the 2021 season when he was with the Los Angeles Rams. Given that he tore his Achilles in July, he returned to the Rams that season in Week 18 and played during their run to a Super Bowl 56 victory.
With the emergence of Kyren Williams this season, the Rams phased Akers out of the offense. The Rams placed Akers on the trading block. They found a taker in the Vikings, who sent over a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick.
Heading into Week 9, Akers recorded 113 rushing yards and a touchdown on 30 carries through five games played. Before exiting with his Achilles injury in Week 9, Akers ran for 25 yards on eight carries and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards.
The Vikings will be awaiting further medical testing to determine the severity of the injury and how long he could be sidelined. But they already believe he is dealing with an Achilles issue.