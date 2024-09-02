Overreaction Monday: Josh Dobbs never wanted a Vikings reunion after all
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings needed quarterback help following the first preseason game, when rookie JJ McCarthy -- still viewed as the future of the franchise -- went down with a season-ending right meniscus injury. With McCarthy out long term, Sam Darnold is the unquestioned starter, while Nick Mullens will fill in as the backup. Mullens received some playing time in 2023, throwing for 1,306 yards, 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.
It's these numbers that made Vikings fans interested in an upgrade. The promise of Darnold and McCarthy -- more so the latter than the former -- is a far cry from Darnold and Mullens. So, Vikings fans turned to a familiar face in San Francisco 49ers backup Josh Dobbs, referred to by some as the Passtronaut.
Dobbs thrived early in Kevin O'Connell's offense in 2023, before he came crashing back down to earth. Dobbs won his first two starts for Minnesota -- both against NFC South opponents in Atlanta and New Orleans -- before losses to Denver and Chicago, plus a narrow 3-0 escape against the Raiders. Suffice to say, Dobbs act eventually wore thin, and the more game tape opposing teams got on him the tougher those early victories were to replicate.
Josh Dobbs is thrilled to be playing with San Francisco 49ers
Dobbs signed with the 49ers to play in a system that fit his skillset. Kyle Shanahan is a quarterback whisperer, and while it's unclear who the real QB2 is between Dobbs and Brandon Allen, he is (in theory) one injury away from leading a Super Bowl contender. That is an upgrade over backing up Darnold, no question.
"So when free agency came, the opportunities that were presented -- the biggest thing that I wanted, as I said, was to get to a place that has a consistent front office, consistent coaching staff, and does a really good job of QB development, and have an opportunity to go through a full offseason in one scheme," Dobbs said. "Get in there in April, and even though I'm still learning, and it will be learning a new offense, but it's an offense that's obviously very prominent throughout the league.
While the Vikings have that consistent coaching staff and front office for now, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is one bad season away from the unemployment line himself. Not to mention, Minnesota isn't in the business of developing Dobbs at this point in his career. San Francisco might be.
A Vikings trade for Dobbs always made little sense, despite how much it was floated. Now we have a little more reasoning from Dobbs perspective.