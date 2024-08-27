Vikings dream scenario at QB just saw the first door get opened
By Kinnu Singh
The Minnesota Vikings devised a well-constructed plan to transition to a new quarterback this offseason. After six years, the Vikings allowed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to pursue greener pastures in free agency.
Minnesota instead went with a younger — and significantly cheaper — option by drafting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team also wisely signed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, who was expected to start the season as a stopgap quarterback until McCarthy was deemed ready to step in.
Those plans quickly fell apart when McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. The injury will force the Vikings to concoct a new approach to their quarterback situation this season.
The Vikings may still be able to get Joshua Dobbs
As teams trim down to their final 53-man rosters, the Vikings may have an opportunity to bring in a familiar and beloved quarterback: Joshua Dobbs, the Passtronaut.
Dobbs is currently serving as the backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but a recent transaction could set off a chain of reactions that leads to the Passtronaut’s return.
The Detroit Lions released backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Sudfeld, who spent the 2021 season with the Niners, could be an enticing option for San Francisco if the Vikings start calling about Dobbs.
The 49ers could likely acquire a late-round draft pick from Minnesota and sign Sudfeld to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum. Although Dobbs is a better option than Sudfeld, the Niners are hoping the backup quarterback never sees the field either way. The 49ers also have Brandon Allen, a quarterback with experience in their system, still on the roster.
If last year taught the Vikings anything, it’s that a backup quarterback can prove to be vital to the team’s success. After Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023, the Vikings cycled through various options at the position. Four different quarterbacks started at least two games for Minnesota last season.
Of those quarterbacks, none were as impressive as Dobbs. The Vikings acquired the 29-year-old in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals days before a Week 9 clash against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite his short time with the Vikings, Dobbs entered the game and led the team to a 31-28 victory by completing 20 out of 30 pass attempts for 158 passing yards and three total touchdowns.
While Darnold could prove to be a serviceable starter, Minnesota should still search for other candidates. Behind Darnold, the Vikings have few viable quarterback options. Journeyman quarterback Nick Mullens currently slots in as the backup option, while Jaren Hall and Matt Corral are currently fighting for a roster spot.
The Vikings made wide receiver Justin Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, but his presence will be meaningless if there’s no legitimate quarterback available to get the ball on his hands.