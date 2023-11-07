Josh Dobbs shared words of wisdom from Mike Tomlin after improbable performance
By Jack Posey
The Week 9 matchup featuring the Minnesota Vikings against the Atlanta Falcons was thought to be one of the worst games coming into the week. With rookie Jaren Hall starting for the Vikings, replacing Kirk Cousins who tore his ACL the week prior, and Taylor Heinicke starting for the first time in his own right after replacing second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, many fans the game would result in mediocrity between two mediocre teams. However, what ensued was not the case.
The first quarter started slowly with both teams only scoring three, when disaster struck for the Vikings. Hall suffered a concussion on a hit by Kaden Ellis and Jeff Okudah. He would leave the game and not return. That meant newly acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs would enter the game, only being on the team for four days. Somehow, perhaps by miracle, Dobbs would pull off the win.
After the game, Dobbs was able to recall some words from legendary Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
Josh Dobbs quoted Mike Tomlin after Vikings win
“In this league, man, there's never an excuse for your circumstance. And I learned that from Coach T [Tomlin]. You know, usually people don't really care about your circumstance, they just wanna see you succeed given the circumstance you're given," Dobbs said.
Dobbs has certainly faced his fair share of adversity this year, being traded twice, once before the season and again at the NFL trade deadline. Sunday started the same way for him. Being thrust into the game, he started slow.
The Falcons were able to hold Dobbs and the Vikings at bay in the first half, even forcing a safety, until the Vikings scored with under a minute left. This was a good sign heading into the half. The third quarter became a back-and-forth game with a score of 21-21 heading into the final quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings kicked a field goal to lead 24-21. The Falcons scored with two minutes left in the game, it seemed to be the game-winner. But sure enough, with 22 seconds left, Dobbs found Brandon Powell in the endzone to win the game.
Dobbs passed for 158 yards and two touchdowns and added 66 yards rushing with a touchdown, only adding to his legend.