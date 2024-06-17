Josh Hader and Ryan Pressly ruined Astros no-hit bid, which exposes predictable problem
By Mark Powell
Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco already had one no-hitter to his name entering Sunday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. So, why not go for two?
Through seven innings of play, Blanco's goal was well within reach, but his pitch count was inflated, so manager Joe Espada opted to remove the starting pitcher for the greater goal of making the American League postseason.
“I know how hard it is to get to this level,” Espada said of Blanco's outing, and prospective All-Star chances. “I never played in the big leagues and I coached for a very long time before getting this opportunity, and it’s not easy. When you get someone who grinds his way to this position, it’s special.
Astros bullpen blows history in the worst way
Unfortunately for Blanco, the dream of even a combined no-no quickly went by the wayside thanks to the combined efforts of Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader.
Prior to Opening Day, Pressly and Hader were thought to be two of the best back-end relief pitchers in baseball, and perhaps the most productive duo in the sport. Yet, that's why they play the games, and Houston's dynamic duo has struggled to put together a consistent string of performances all season long. It speaks to the Astros record, and even the little things, like failing to achieve history.
Pressly has been the biggest issue so far this season, with a 5.00 ERA in the setup role in Houston. However, the Astros right-hander has thrown better of late, pitching to four scoreless outings in his last five appearances.
Hader hasn't looked like his usual self since signing a long-term contract with the Astros this winter. Hader was the best reliever in baseball last season with the San Diego Padres, notching a 1.28 ERA in 61 appearances. Upon signing his new deal, Hader vowed for the first time that he'd be open to pitching multiple innings. It's a major reason why the Astros felt comfortable giving him $95 million over five years in his deal.
So far, not so good. Hader has a 3.98 ERA and gave up another run on Sunday against the lowly Tigers lineup.
Blanco's outing is worth celebrating, and he's one of the best stories in MLB so far this season. Nonetheless, Houston's bullpen has to be better to reach their postseason aspirations.