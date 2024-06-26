Josh Hart shares screenshot of Villanova Knicks celebrating their reunion
By Scott Rogust
The New York Knicks embraced bringing in members of the 2016 and 2018 Villanova Wildcats national championship teams. They did so first by signing Jalen Brunson, who became the franchise star point guard they have been searching for for years. Then, the Knicks brought in Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo in 2023. With the three on the roster this past season, the Knicks were one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.
Considering they made it to a Game 7 before injuries got the best of the Knicks, fans and the NBA world were wondering if they were going to make a blockbuster move to help their chances of competing against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. Well, they did so on Tuesday night.
ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks were acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031), an unprotected pick swap in 2028, and a top-four protected 2025 first-round pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks).
With that, the "Nova Knicks" became that much more powerful. As it turns out, Bridges' teammates at Villanova couldn't wait to celebrate.
Josh Hart shares screenshot of FaceTime call of Knicks celebrating Villanova reunion after Mikal Bridges trade
Hart took to social media to share a screenshot of a FaceTime call between himself, Brunson, DiVincenzo, and the newest member of the Knicks, Bridges.
The Knicks are excited. The fanbase is excited. Now, they're all waiting for next season to start, because the expectation is that the Knicks now have an even better chance of contending for an NBA Championship after acquiring Bridges, not only for his skillset, but also for the chemistry with his ex-college teammates.
This past season with the Nets, Bridges averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 43.6 percent from the field in 82 games played.
This was a strong start to the offseason for the Knicks. Now, we see what their next move is. Will they bring back one of OG Anunoby or Isaiah Hartenstein? Or will they shock the world again by making another big splash?