Josh McDaniels poor kids had Halloween ruined thanks to Raiders firing
The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels on Halloween. The human element of such a decision came into play for McDaniels, who had to inform his family.
By Mark Powell
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels learned of his firing on Halloween night. Now, Raiders owner Mark Davis likely didn't give a damn about timing, especially since he allotted McDaniels and then-GM Dave Ziegler over a year to turn this team into a winner. Nonetheless, this could not have gone worse for McDaniels.
The former Broncos and Raiders coach called in his children -- who had been out trick-or-treating -- to inform them he'd been let go as head coach. This is all reported thanks to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.
"Josh McDaniels called his kids home from trick-or-treating Tuesday night to break the news. He had just been fired as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," Howe wrote. "The tenor of a fun Halloween night had quickly spun into the cold reality of the coaching business."
Raiders owner Mark Davis ruined Halloween for Josh McDaniels family
Timing aside, McDaniels did deserve to be relieved of his duties. The fact he received a second head-coaching gig after flaming out with the Denver Broncos and turning down the Indianapolis Colts last minute is shocking enough. The former Patriots offensive coordinator is better suited for that role, rather than the obvious promotion he's received two times over.
A heated team meeting set the stage for McDaniels exit, as players voiced their frustration with the head coach, who had soon-to-be interim HC Antonio Pierce speak on his behalf. Whatever was said did not work, and the meeting only made McDaniels and the players more furstrated. McDaniels reported had a sour response to an analogy by Pierce, in which he brought up the 2007 New England Patriots.
Eventually, Mark Davis heard enough, as players openly complained about the team culture and direction under McDaniels.
Yes, Halloween was ruined in the McDaniels household, but a more frightening sight would be another head coaching opportunity.