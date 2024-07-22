Juan Soto keeps all free agent options open despite happiness with Yankees
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Yankees have been struggling lately, and the All-Star break seems to have done little to relieve them of their issues.
The Yankees have already dropped two of their first three games against the Tampa Bay Rays to start the second half. After a 9-1 stinker on Saturday, the Yankees lost 6-4 on Sunday, with Yankees manager Aaron Boone earning his fifth ejection of the season.
The Yankees have a 10-21 record in their last 31 games, the second-worst record in MLB in that span. Only the Chicago White Sox, who have compiled a 10-22 record, have been worse.
Juan Soto loves the Yankees but continues to be vague about his future
Yankees slugger Juan Soto has shined bright, even when the rest of the team, minus Aaron Judge, hasn't, and he has loved playing in the Bronx. Still, Soto isn't willing to close the door on leaving after the season. The 25-year-old is set to be a free agent after this season, and he has refused to give the slightest hint on where he envisions to play the rest of his career.
“I’m telling you, you never know who’s going to come next,” Soto said, h/t Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “I’m going to try to build a beautiful team around me to win a championship. At the end of the day, you have to sit down, look at what these teams are offering and make a decision from there.”
Soto knows how wildly things can change in a matter of days. The young superstar came into the spotlight with the Washington Nationals but was traded to the San Diego Padres after the 2022 season. Soto spent two seasons with the Padres before he wound up on the Yankees, the third team of his young career.
Soto did claim that winning would be his top priority, but he is on a Hall of Fame trajectory and will likely receive one of the largest contracts in North American sports history. Soto claims that he isn't thinking about it, however. Instead, he's enjoying his time attempting to win with the Yankees.
“It hasn’t crossed my mind,” Soto said. “I’m actually just thinking about this year. That’s been my mindset. I feel like we have a really good chance to win a championship here. That’s what I’m all about.”
Soto's .433 on-base percentage is the highest since 2021. He leads the MLB in walks and has posted a 1.008 OPS. Soto has formed quite the tandem with Judge, but their future together beyond this season will remain uncertain until free agency. Soto has reportedly instructed his agent, Scott Boras, to tell Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner that they will not negotiate until after the 2024 season.