Juan Soto thinks Aaron Judge can do the impossible, but points to wrong Barry Bonds record
The New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has flipped the baseball world on its head this season.
After getting off to a horrendous start that saw him hitting under .200 over a month into the year, many exclaimed that he was having a down season. At the time, this looked to be true.
Fast forward a couple months and Judge has a good chance to slug 55 home runs on the year. He just recently made history by slugging his 300th career home run in just his 955th career game.
Now Judge, his superstar teammate Juan Soto, the Yankees fanbase and baseball fans in general are eager to see what's next for the gargantuan slugger.
Juan Soto believes Aaron Judge could break career home run record
"I hope he breaks the home run record. Why not? I think he's the guy who can literally break the record. He's been showing up all the time. I hope he has the health to do it. I'm gonna enjoy this as much as I can, too," Soto said, h/t Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
Then, when it was mentioned that Judge would need 463 home runs to reach the career mark, Soto had another answer.
"Well, what if he hits 60 home runs every year?"
I mean, if there's any player in the game right now that could do something like that, it would be Judge. But let's look at how unfeasible that would actually be.
For Judge to break the record, he needs 463 home runs. Let's say, as Soto mentioned, he hits 60 home runs every season until he gets there. It would take him just under eight seasons of fully healthy baseball to get there. Judge is already 32. That puts him at age 40 when he would, theorhetically, break Bonds' record.
Bonds is the oldest player to ever slug 60 home runs in a season, doing so at age 36. 60 homers has only been achieved by somebody 33 or older three different times. So no, it's not really feasible to think that Judge could hit 60 home runs a year for the next eight years.
But stay with me now. Soto has his eyes on the wrong Barry Bonds record.
The record that Soto and Judge should have their eyes on the Captain breaking is the single season home run mark of 73 big flies in a year, achieved by Bonds in 2001.
Obviously, this record is a huge task to try achieve but imagine what this year would look like if Judge didn't get off to such a bad start. 129 at bats into the season, Judge was slashing .200/.336/.392 with six home runs.
A task like this is a tough ask, but it's definitely more feasible than the career record. Honestly, with Soto still 25 years old and closing in on 200 career home runs, he has a better chance at finishing with 700 homers than Judge.