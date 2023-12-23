Former Ohio State receiver sends massive transfer portal clue
The Ohio State Buckeyes offense is going to look substantially different in the 2024 season. Kyle McCord is now the quarterback for Syracuse by way of the transfer portal, Marvin Harrison Jr. is all but in the NFL Draft already, while Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson are likely to join him too. But the Buckeyes may see a familiar weapon next year... just not in the Scarlet and Gray.
Former 5-star recruit Julian Fleming, who spent four years in Columbus, entered the transfer portal soon after the conclusion of the regular season. Pretty soon in the process, it seemed as if he was likely to join an Ohio State rival, the Penn State Nittany Lions, with the Pennsylvania native heading back closer to home.
On Friday, though, he dropped a massive hint that is indeed going to happen.
Fleming posted a picture an Instagram Story of his new Dodge Ram truck. That, in itself, seemed like a pretty easy connection to NIL deals, but a closer examination created the Penn State connection. As noted by Twitter/X user Poerbler, the truck was from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, which just so happens to be an "Official Corporate Partner of Penn State Athletics".
Julian Fleming transfer portal rumors: Former Ohio State WR seemingly on way to Penn State
Though Fleming hasn't signed on the dotted line just yet with James Franklin's team, that's about as strong of an indication of a transfer portal landing spot as you'll ever see.
Fleming could be a huge addition for the Nittany Lions when it does become official. Drew Allar and the Penn State offense were oft-criticized in the 2023 season, but a big culprit for any struggles was the lack of separation and being open from the pass-catchers in addition to Allar's inexperience as QB1.
Over four seasons, injuries and talent ahead of Fleming on the depth chart never allowed the pass-catcher to flourish into something even near his 5-star recruiting pedigree, but he was still productive at times and is clearly a talent upgrade in Happy Valley for Allar. Perhaps just as importantly for Franklin's program, it's another player who isn't on the Ohio State roster.
Penn State and Fleming will welcome the wide receiver's former team to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2 for a surely unfriendly reunion.