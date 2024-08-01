Justin Fields hype train is coming for Russell Wilson as another Steeler jumps on board
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback dilemma on their hands in training camp.
Once the 2023 season ended, it was obvious that Omar Khan was going to need to move on from Kenny Pickett if the Steelers wanted a chance to compete at all in the offense-heavy NFL. Despite having one of the highest-paid defenses in the league, one side of the ball can't carry a team to a Super Bowl with Pickett or any subpar passer at the helm.
In the offseason, the Steelers opted to go acquire not one, but two quarterbacks to replace Pickett. Pittsburgh got their hands on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
They began this new era of Steeler football by making it known that Wilson would be the starter and that Fields would be his backup for the foreseeable future. Obviously anything can change with poor play, injuries or any other unforeseen event that could rocket Fields to the top of the depth chart.
Steelers Justin Fields hype train gains steam as training camp continues on
But it may not take an injury for Fields to pass Wilson up for the Steelers starting quarterback spot. The Ohio State product is incredibly talented and he could work extremely well in the Steelers brand new Arthur Smith offense.
Speaking of Smith, the Steelers new offensive coordinator had some kind words to say about Fields, joining the hype train in training camp.
Smith notes that Fields is doing a fantastic job. There are few opinions that matter more to the Steelers quarterback situation than that of the sitting offensive coordinator.
Smith prefers a run-heavy offense that features a ton of play action. This is ideal for Pittsburgh given their pair of dynamic running backs, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, as well as a young and improving offensive line. The only thing that could make this offense better is a smart, dual-threat quarterback. That's exactly the type of quarterback that Fields can be, with the right development.
The most likely outcome here is that Fields will take over for Wilson next season, but given the recent buzz around Fields and his performance, I wouldn't be surprised to see him make the quarterback competition a real battle in Pittsburgh.
It is still a real quarterback position battle, at the end of the day. Wilson is far from guaranteed the job if Fields outperforms him.