Justin Fields looked downright miserable reporting to Steelers camp for first time
Former Chicago Bears first-round pick Justin Fields showed up to Pittsburgh Steelers voluntary minicamp
By Mark Powell
When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for former first-round pick Justin Fields, the expectation was that he would sit behind Russell Wilson for at least a year. Fields got plenty of opportunities to start in Chicago, yet the Bears opted to move on from him in favor of likely No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
Fields received his chances in Chicago, but often frustrated the fanbase with a surprising number of negative plays and turnovers. The Bears can do better, which is why Fields was ultimately traded for just a sixth-round pick which could become a fourth-round selection if he receives enough playing time.
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky had a lot to say about both Fields and Russell Wilson, pointing out several flaws. First, both Fields and Wilson take too many sacks and were involved in a league-leading amount of negative plays last season.
“Who’s going to take the less ridiculous sacks? In the last two seasons, Russell Wilson has taken 100 sacks. Justin Fields has taken 99. No other quarterback in the NFL has taken more than 80. So who could get that out of there game just a little bit? Justin, I would be more inclined because he’s younger,” Orlovsky said.
Justin Fields doesn't look thrilled for first day with the Steelers
Fields reported to Steelers voluntary mini camp on Tuesday, and didn't seem all that happy to do so. Of course, a picture can only tell so many words, so this should all be taken with a grain of salt.
That's the look of a man who knows he's getting second-team reps to start training camp.
The Steelers signed Russell Wilson prior to trading for Fields. In doing so, they guaranteed the veteran a chance to compete for the starting QB job. Wilson has won a Super Bowl and been in the NFL for quite some time, so it should come as no surprise that he'll get the first chance to earn the starters' nod.
Kenny Pickett didn't like that, hence why he was traded. Many can argue, however, that Fields is an upgrade over anyone in the Steelers 2023 quarterback room anyway.
Wilson is the short-term plan, while Fields will have to earn his opportunity.