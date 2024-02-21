Justin Fields reveals reason behind unfollowing Bears on IG, sparking trade fires
Justin Fields' reasoning behind unfollowing the Chicago Bears on social sort of makes sense here.
By John Buhler
For the time being, Justin Fields does not follow the Chicago Bears on Instagram. I mean, I don't either, but I also don't get paid millions of dollars annually by The McCaskeys. Fields is entering his fourth season out of Ohio State. While he certainly made strides in his third pro season, Chicago has the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, thanks to the Carolina Panthers being awful.
Thus, it puts Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles' team in prime position to take the best player available in the upcoming draft. That would be 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and former USC star quarterback Caleb Williams. Chicago could trade the Panthers' pick, but Eberflus, Poles and the rest of the current regime will be fired by ownership into the freaking sun if Williams becomes the next Patrick Mahomes.
Trade rumors have been running wild with regards to Fields. While speaking with his Bears teammate Equanemious St. Brown and his kid brother Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions, Fields explained why he unfollowed the Bears on social media. He said it was to not see anything of that nature on his timeline, as well as him wanting some rest and relaxation before he goes on vacation. This seems fair.
Fields also said he unfollowed the NFL, which makes sense too, but look at the guy's body language.
Fields knows he is about to be traded, but the bigger question is where will he be going to here soon?
There are five teams who would make a lot of sense for Fields to be traded to. Those teams are the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. I may like the fits in Atlanta, Las Vegas and Pittsburgh more than the ones in Denver and New England, but I can see all five of these franchises potentially being in the market to trade for Fields this winter.
Denver may want to upgrade over Russell Wilson in Sean Payton's second season at the helm. However, they might be more interested in drafting someone like J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix around where they are picking. New England has the No. 3 overall pick, but nobody has a clue what they want to do with that pick. They still have Fields' draft classmate Mac Jones under contract for next season.
And then we have arrived at the big three. Atlanta is the presumptive favorite because the Falcons need a quarterback, Fields is from the Metro Atlanta area and the guy who drafted him in Ryan Pace works in Terry Fontenot's front office. The Falcons also have other options. They can either sign Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield in free agency, as well as draft someone like McCarthy or Jayden Daniels.
Pittsburgh is a very popular landing spot, but I have my doubts that the Steelers really are in play for him. Keep in mind that Kenny Pickett is only entering year three out of Pitt. Mike Tomlin supposedly doesn't want to bring in a quarterback who will challenge Pickett for the starting job. The other thing is new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith passed on him in favor of Kyle Pitts when he was in Atlanta.
But outside of Atlanta, I really think the Raiders are a great landing spot for him. The Silver and Black need an upgrade at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo never available and Aidan O'Connell having a limited ceiling. Fields' former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is now in Las Vegas. Although they play in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Raiders are sneakily on the rise right now.
Ultimately, I now fully understand why Fields unfollowed the Bears, and the NFL, on social media. The dude just wants a break from it all, man. This has to be so incredibly taxing for him and his family. We all know he is going to be traded, but it remains to be seen who will end up with him in the end. All five of these suitors make sense, but the smart money should be on the Falcons and the Raiders here.
The only thing I know for sure is Fields is going to sell a lot of black jerseys wherever he ends up at.