Overreaction Monday: How Justin Fields can ruin Bears NFL Draft plans
The Chicago Bears should own two top-10 picks in the NFL Draft, but could Justin Fields get in the way of that?
By Mark Powell
While it appeared the writing was on the wall for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears earlier this season, the Ohio State product has rebounded quite well, perhaps stirring the pot in the Chicago front office in the process.
The Bears are expected to have two selections in the top-10 picks of this year's NFL Draft. Last April, the Bears traded their then-No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers, allowing them to select Bryce Young. In return, Chicago received plenty of draft capital, including this season's Panthers first-round pick.
With Carolina struggling and Chicago unlikely to make the playoffs, the Bears could feature a treasure trove of young talent on their 2024 roster if Ryan Poles handles this correctly.
NFL Rumors: What should the Chicago Bears do about Justin Fields?
Justin Fields has a 100 or higher QBR in three of his past four games. That, plus his rushing threat, make him an intriguing prospect for either Chicago or another team. However, Fields hasn't necessarily done enough to prove he's a franchise quarterback, and his rookie contract is quickly running up.
The Bears have a chance to reset that rookie clock if they select Caleb Williams or Drake Maye come next April. Williams is considered the top QB prospect in this year's class, while Maye isn't far behind. Marvin Harrison Jr. should also be on the Bears radar given their need for weapons alongside DJ Moore.
"A lot of the things they're asking Fields to do, Caleb does better," an NFC national scout told ESPN's Courtney Cronin regarding the Bears debate. "This guy thrives on his ability to improv, create on his own and turn a dead play into a highlight."
Perhaps the best option for Chicago would be to trade Fields for even more draft picks, and select a quarterback with their first choice. Doing so would reset the clock to some extent, and allow the Bears to build a high-priced team around a QB on said rookie deal, which is rather affordable compared to the second contract any quarterback receives.
If Fields keeps playing well, though, it opens up the door for Poles and Co. to make the wrong choice.