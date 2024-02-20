Justin Fields social media activity hints at new trade favorite
Chicago Bears trade candidate Justin Fields social media activity hints at a new favorite, and a likely exit from the Windy City.
By Mark Powell
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is a popular trade candidate this offseason, as Ryan Poles owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which he can use on USC's Caleb Williams if he so chooses.
While Fields has plenty of potential and has shown flashes at times, the fact we're even debating this after the Ohio State product's third season -- traditionally a leap year in terms of production for quarterbacks -- means he hasn't played up to par.
If Fields is traded, the expected asking price will be set somewhere around a Day 2 pick, if not more. A first rounder for Fields would definitely get the job done, but also feels a bit steep given his reputation around the league.
Fields is favored to land with either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Atlanta Falcons, with the latter receiving attention of late thanks to the quarterback's social media activity.
Fields following the Falcons top skill-position threats isn't any reason to sound the alarms, but he surely hears the trade rumors. Fields is from Georgia and even initially spent a year with the Bulldogs before transferring to Ohio State, where he became a star.
Would Justin Fields be a better fit with the Falcons or Steelers?
Fields would be a much better fit on the Falcons than in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have already rebuffed trade talks publicly, and Fields wouldn't be guaranteed a starting spot in Pittsburgh. For some reason, the Steelers still believe in Kenny Pickett.
With the Falcons, Fields would return home to familiar stomping grounds as the unquestioned starting quarterback. He'd play in an offense led by former Los Angeles Rams QB coach Zac Robinson. The Falcons have spent high draft picks on skill-position talent in recent drafts, including the players Fields followed on social media -- Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson.
In many ways, Fields recent social media activity could resemble reality.