Justin Fields throws shade at Packers fans ahead of huge Week 18 game
Justin Fields roasted the Green Bay Packers fanbase at the podium.
The Chicago Bears will travel to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4:25 PM ET. It is one of the most consequential games on the Week 18 schedule. While the 11th-place Bears are eliminated from postseason contention, the 8-8 Packers are very much alive. In fact, it's a win-and-you're-in situation for Green Bay.
This is why we love sports. What a perfect moment. The Packers, with a young QB stepping out of Aaron Rodgers' titanic shadow, are on the precipice of postseason glory. The only obstacle in their way is their arch rival. The bad blood between Green Bay and Chicago stretches back decades. We will get the latest installment of the classic rivalry Sunday afternoon, in what promises to be a highly exciting affair.
Chicago is 7-5 in its last 12 games. After struggling out of the gates, Matt Eberflus' defense has found its stride — thanks in large part due to the trade deadline arrival of star edge rusher Montez Sweat. On offense, we have seen promising flashes from 24-year-old Justin Fields. The former No. 11 pick certainly has a point to make Sunday as speculation about his future swirls.
Meanwhile, the Packers have won five of their last seven. Jordan Love continues to step up to the plate. It hasn't been a perfect season for Rodgers' protege, but the arm talent is serious. Love has completed 63.1 percent of his passes on the season and he is responsible for 34 touchdowns, compared to only 11 interceptions.
We can expect a rabid Green Bay crowd on Sunday afternoon. That is a passionate fanbase and the opportunity to make the playoffs should get a metric ton of cheeseheads out of bed in the morning. Love and the Packers have the chance to author a storybook victory.
Ask Justin Fields, however, and the excitement at Lambeau has nothing to do with football. Well, it does. But only because Wisconsin doesn't have much else going on.
"Their fans are gonna be loud because there’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football."
Justin Fields disses Green Bay ahead of pivotal Bears-Packers matchup
This is all good fun, of course. There are going to be vociferous opinions on both sides of this debate. Green Bay, like every city, has its pros and cons. Chicago is no different. It is an objectively small sports market, but that has no impact on the on-field product or the passion of the fanbase. If anything, it's a point of pride for the Green Bay faithful.
It's probably unwise for Fields to make such proclamations in front of cameras. He is setting himself up for a firestorm of boos and negative media attention if the Bears can't pull off the upset on Sunday. We talk about 'bulletin board material' all the time in sports. This is classic bulletin board material. If not for the Green Bay players, then the Green Bay fans. As if that stadium required any extra motivation.
Fields can flip the script and make a rather emphatic statement with a Chicago win, which could eliminate Green Bay from the postseason. The Bears' side of this rivalry is just as bitter. Chicago would love to play spoiler. Fields in particular would love to end the season on a high note before the Bears land on which QB to replace him with in the next NFL Draft.
We will see how it all unfolds on Sunday. If nothing else, we can expect a raucous crowd in Lambeau Field.