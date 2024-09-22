Justin Herbert injury update: Analysts blast Chargers for letting QB play
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Chargers let Justin Herbert play against the ferocious Pittsburgh Steelers front-7 for reasons I still don't quite understand. Herbert was questionable to play all week, and rushed back from a high-ankle sprain to face, of all defenses, one of the best pass-rushing units in football.
Now, if Herbert was truly ready to play, the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh were right to let him go out there. However, if he wasn't 100 percent or at risk of re-aggravating said injury, doing so was a mistake that could come back to haunt them.
Herbert was pulled after a third-and-18 play against the Steelers. Injury analysts quickly called out the Chargers for putting him out there in the first place.
Justin Herbert injury update: When will Chargers QB return?
Herbert was last seen walking gingerly on the sidelines. It's unclear if he will return to the game this week as of this writing, but backup Taylor Heinicke will see action in the meantime. Herbert looked more than capable in the first half against Pittsburgh, carving up a defense that was unable to get home with its patented pass rush. However, things can change quickly in the NFL, and eventually Herbert caught some heat courtesy of the Steelers front-seven.
For now, Herbert is questionable to return.
Chargers depth chart: Who will step in at QB without Justin Herbert?
The Chargers were smart enough to activate three quarterback for their Week 3 matchups against the Steelers. Should Herbert be forced to miss the rest of the game, here is what the Chargers QB depth chart looks like.
Chargers QB depth chart
Justin Herbert (questionable to return)
Taylor Heinicke
Easton Stick
Of these quarterbacks, Heinicke has the most game experience, as he is a former starting quarterback with the Washington Commanders. Heinicke is capable of leading the Chargers offense without Herbert for now, but any long-term injury diagnosis would be a major blow to their chances in the crowded AFC West.